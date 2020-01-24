Courier Express and Parcel Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Courier Express and Parcel market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4061770

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4061770

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Courier Express and Parcel in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Courier Express and Parcel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Courier Express and Parcel market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-courier-express-and-parcel-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Table of Contents

Courier Express and Parcel Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Courier Express and Parcel

1.1 Courier Express and Parcel Market Overview

1.1.1 Courier Express and Parcel Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Courier Express and Parcel Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Courier Express and Parcel Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Air Transport

1.3.4 Land Transport

1.3.5 Sea Transport

1.4 Courier Express and Parcel Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Business-To-Business (B2B)

1.4.2 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

1.4.3 Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

Chapter Two: Global Courier Express and Parcel Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 FedEx

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 UPS

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 A-Chapter One: Express

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 BDP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Allied Express

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Aramex

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 American Expediting

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Antron Express

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 DX Group

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 General Logistics Systems

3.12 Deliv

3.13 Unique Air Express

3.14 Yodel

3.15 One World Express

3.16 Tuffnells Parcels Express

Chapter Four: Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Courier Express and Parcel in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Courier Express and Parcel

Chapter Five: North America Courier Express and Parcel Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Europe Courier Express and Parcel Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: China Courier Express and Parcel Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific Courier Express and Parcel Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Nine: Central & South America Courier Express and Parcel Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa Courier Express and Parcel Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Courier Express and Parcel Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Courier Express and Parcel Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Courier Express and Parcel Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Courier Express and Parcel Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Courier Express and Parcel Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Courier Express and Parcel Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Courier Express and Parcel Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Courier Express and Parcel Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

Chapter Twelve: Courier Express and Parcel Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire