Diesel Gensets Market 2019 Analysis – Global Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study on “Global Diesel Gensets Market Size 2017 By Product (Low Power (0-350 kVA), Medium Power (350-1000 kVA), High Power (above 1000 kVA)), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global diesel gensets market sales by revenue (USD Million) for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the annual sales and 2018 and 2025 indicates the annual forecast sales. The global diesel gensets market analysis report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, value chain, and regulatory framework. The global diesel gensets market gives a holistic view encompassing emerging automotive, oil & gas, construction, marine, and mining industry for key regions and countries.

By 2025, the global diesel gensets market revenue is estimated to reach USD 25.83 billion. Growing marine, mining, building & construction, automotive, and oil & gas industries is expected to propel the global diesel gensets market size over the projected period. The growing need for uninterrupted power supply in industrial and commercial sectors will increase market penetration of diesel gensets over the coming years.

Technological advancement in diesel gensets to make them unique as compared to conventional products is expected to increase its adoption in coming years. Manufacturers operating within the global diesel gensets market are offering advanced monitoring equipment, control systems, and digital technology to sustain in the competitive industry. In addition, growing popularity for portable diesel gensets for residential applications is expected to augment market growth over the projected period.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 30% of the global diesel gensets market share. Growth in industrialization, telecommunication, oil & gas industry, and automotive industry in India, China, and Japan is expected to increase power demand over the coming years, which in turn will propel the global diesel generator set market over the coming years. World oil demand increased by more than 1.5% in 2017 as compared to 2016. Over the past few years, increased oil & gas extraction activities have raised concern regarding uninterruptable power supply, which in turn is expected to increase the market concentration of diesel gensets.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be one of the fastest growing diesel gensets market at an anticipated CAGR of 7.1% between 2018 and 2025. Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia governments are supporting their non-oil industries due to the declining crude oil prices. Increasing infrastructure development over the past few years coupled with the rapidly developing manufacturing industry in these countries is expected to provide a potential opportunity for the diesel generator market growth. Some prominent diesel genset manufacturers operating in this region are Teksan Generator, Kohler SDMO, MTU Onsite Energy, Arken, Cummins, and Caterpillar.

Kirloskar Electric Company, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, Kohler Co., Aggreko, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Atlas Copco, Generac Power Systems, Inc., FG Wilson, and HIMOINSA are the leading players present within the global diesel gensets market. Prominent manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting partnership strategies to strengthen their distribution channel and increase global presence.

Key segments of the global diesel gensets market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire