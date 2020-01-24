Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market: Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2016 – 2026

The global Digital Workplace Transformation Services market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Digital Workplace Transformation Services market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Digital Workplace Transformation Services market.

Segmentation analysis of Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market

Market Segmentation

By types of services, the digital workplace transformation service market is segmented into:

Enterprise Mobility and Telecom Services

Unified Communication and Collaboration Services

Asset Management Services

Workplace Upgrade and Migration Services

Service Desk

Desktop Virtualization

Application Management Services

Field Services

Workplace Automation Services

By organization size, the digital workplace transformation services are segmented into:

SME’S

Large Enterprise

By vertical, the digital workplace transformation services are segmented into:

Manufacturing and Automotive

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Market Segmentation Overview

The enterprise mobility and telecom services segment is expected to dominate the digital workplace transformation services, accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices are driving the market. The enterprise mobility and telecom services help the employees to work securely even while roaming, which increases their productivity, collaboration and engagement across the organization. Amongst the verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance vertical accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The factors such as extensive adoption of enterprise mobility services, enhanced by the growth of digitalization, owing to different government regulations and other external factors such as digitalization of economy in the emerging countries across the globe.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market: Regional Outlook

APEJ is the leading market, in terms of CAGR in the digital workplace transformation market. Many companies in the APEJ are boosting widespread adoption of BYOD and cloud-based technology with large-scale acceptance. Several factors are driving the growth of APEJ markets such as rapid economic development, globalization and foreign direct investments, increasing penetration of smartphone, and internet adoption in the workforce.

Digital Workplace Transformation Services: Market Players

The market players in Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market are Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Unisys Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

The market report on the Digital Workplace Transformation Services market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Digital Workplace Transformation Services market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Digital Workplace Transformation Services market?

Crucial data enclosed in the Digital Workplace Transformation Services Market report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Digital Workplace Transformation Services market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Digital Workplace Transformation Services market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

