Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market 2019: Current Trend, Demand, Scope, Business Strategies, Technology Development, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2025

The global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Skyworks

Murata Manufacturing

Infineon Technologies

Qorvo

Abacom Technologies

Sunlord

TDK/EPCOS

NGK

YAGEO

Analog Devices

Johanson Technology

CST (Computer Simulation Technology)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Dual-band Antenna Switch Modules

Triple-band Antenna Switch Modules

Others

Segment by Application

Smart Phones

Data Dongles

Tablets

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

1.1 Definition of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

1.2 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dual-band Antenna Switch Modules

1.2.3 Triple-band Antenna Switch Modules

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Phones

1.3.3 Data Dongles

1.3.4 Tablets

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue by Regions

5.2 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production

5.3.2 North America Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Import and Export

5.4 Europe Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production

5.4.2 Europe Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Import and Export

5.5 China Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production

5.5.2 China Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Import and Export

5.6 Japan Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production

5.6.2 Japan Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Import and Export

5.8 India Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production

5.8.2 India Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Import and Export

Chapter Six: Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production by Type

6.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue by Type

6.3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Skyworks

8.1.1 Skyworks Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Skyworks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Skyworks Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Murata Manufacturing

8.2.1 Murata Manufacturing Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Murata Manufacturing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Infineon Technologies

8.3.1 Infineon Technologies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Infineon Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Infineon Technologies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Qorvo

8.4.1 Qorvo Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Qorvo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Qorvo Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Abacom Technologies

8.5.1 Abacom Technologies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Abacom Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Abacom Technologies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Sunlord

8.6.1 Sunlord Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Sunlord Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Sunlord Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 TDK/EPCOS

8.7.1 TDK/EPCOS Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 TDK/EPCOS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 TDK/EPCOS Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 NGK

8.8.1 NGK Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 NGK Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 NGK Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 YAGEO

8.9.1 YAGEO Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 YAGEO Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 YAGEO Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Analog Devices

8.10.1 Analog Devices Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Analog Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Analog Devices Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Johanson Technology

8.12 CST (Computer Simulation Technology)

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market

9.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

