Global Antimicrobial Additives Market 2019 Analysis – Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2025

The report consists of global antimicrobial additives market trends such as value chain analysis, drivers, opportunities and restraints. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTEL analysis are the analytical tools utilized in the published study in order to gain a better understanding of the global antimicrobial additives market. The global antimicrobial additives market study provides the market estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo tons), for a period of 2015 to 2025. The forecast figures have been provided from 2018 to 2025 and historic market figures from 2015 to 2017. The global antimicrobial additives market 2018 gives a universal view encompassing consumption, production, import and export for key regions and countries.

The global antimicrobial additives market revenue is expected to reach USD 15.34 billion in 2025 and register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Growing awareness of hygiene among the consumers coupled with its increasing usage in various industries such as food, healthcare and packaging will influence the global antimicrobial market positively.

An antimicrobial additive is a solution which has the ability to kill microbes or inhibit their growth. This solution can be basically infused in product and will do its duty of restricting the growth of microbes until the useful life of the product. The global antimicrobial additives market is mainly driven by the growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the potentially harmful bacteria on the surface of food or daily use objects and, manufacturing companies leveraging the use of additives to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Based on the end-use, the global antimicrobial additives market is segmented into food & beverages, packaging, healthcare, construction, automotive and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period owing to the increased applications of antimicrobial additives in various medical equipment across the globe. Additionally, rapid growth of food & beverage sector will lead to the increase in the adoption of additives in packaging materials.

On the basis of application, the global antimicrobial additives market is bifurcated into pulp & paper, plastics, paints & coating and others. Among these, plastics segment had the highest market revenue as well as volume share in 2017. Plastics are the most used material across all sectors and the use of antimicrobial additives in plastics to prevent against the microorganisms and protect them against degradation, will drive the overall antimicrobial additives market.

Geographically, the antimicrobial additives market is divided into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa and North America. Asia-Pacific region dominated the antimicrobial additives market in 2017 and is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the overall growth of food, healthcare, automobile and packaging sectors in the countries of India, China, South Korea and Japan.

Some of the key players in the global antimicrobial additives market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Biocote Limited, Milliken Chemical Company, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, Bayer Material Sciences, Ticona and Victres, Nanobiomatters Industries S.L., Sanitized AG, A. Schulman, Inc., Polyone Corporation. and others.

