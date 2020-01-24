Global Caviar Market 2019 Analysis – Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2025

The global caviar market is projected to grow with significant CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The global caviar market size was estimated to be valued around USD 560.6 million by 2025. Caviar is among the most valued delicacies which are produced from the roe of sturgeon species. The high brand reputation of caviar as a priced delicacy is the key driver of the global caviar market demand.

Caviar is derived from the roe of sturgeon species of fish which are primarily found across the Caspian Sea and nearby rivers. Caviar, which is lightly salted fish eggs, has a long history of being priced delicacy. Due to geographic proximity, caviar was earlier produced in Mediterranean and Eurasia, primarily in Russia and Iran. The caviar is known for its unique taste that gives the feel of a fresh ocean. Pure caviar is derived from sturgeon fish species such as Beluga, Russian and Stellate.

Caviar is a delicacy exquisitely composed of salt-cured roe of the Acipenseridae family. Caviar is majorly considered as a delicacy and it is eaten with an attractive additional details into it. The interesting fact lies where the caviar can be pasteurized or non-pasteurized with low economic value and low culinary. Caviar generally refers to roe from the specific type of fish that is usually found in the northern parts of the world in the Caspian Sea and black sea. Depending on the country, caviar is more likely considerably used to describe roe of other fish such as whitefish, steelhead, lumpfish, trout, and salmon.

Caviar being a high-end product, pricing of the product is significantly high. But as the demand has also been very high, much of the caviar was being illegally traded in the past few decades. The dramatic decline of sturgeon species gained international attention towards overexploitation of these species. This led to the imposition of stringent regulations on sturgeon sales which are regulated by CITES. Owing to these factors, substitutes of caviar such as soy pearls, vendace caviar, lumpfish roe, and faux caviar are being adopted that are projected to act as an impediment to the global caviar market size.

The caviar market analysis indicated that caviar is a fragmented industry with the presence of players such as The Caviar Co., Agroittica Lombarda SPA, Delicatessen Snailex s.r.o, Caviar of France, Sterling Caviar LLC, and Caviar Blanc.

If you take yourself as a health conscious human, and look forward to gain health benefits in any eatable item then caviar has a lot things to discuss on. Caviar is considered as one of the effective source of minerals and vitamins including omega 3, which certainly helps to boost circulatory systems and immune system of a human body. One serving caviar has an adult’s daily requirement of taking Vitamin B12. Caviar holds nutrients such as Vitamin A, B6, Iron, Selenium, and Magnesium.

Discussing about how it looks, caviar has a tiny black pearls which offers a luxurious look with a taste of refined flavor, and graceful texture.

We have come up with some interesting mysterious facts of Caviar:

Caviar is less expensive

Caviar is average in price as it is neither cheap nor expensive. According to the budget reports, in the recent years, caviar prices has fallen down as there has been a crucial movements occurred in aquaculture. Domestically it has made farmed sturgeon more available and affordable in pricing. Moreover, in 19th century, United States was responsible for a severe drop in pricing of caviar when lake sturgeon was found plentiful.

Caviar has a decent shelf-life

It has been proved by the study that caviar is technically a cured fish and holds a validity for more than day. If the caviar is stored in the coldest part of refrigerator the life of caviar can exceed for more than a month.

The salmon roe is not a caviar

Known as one of the most exquisite delicacy, caviar was originally harvested by Persian and Russian fishermen in the Caspian sea. This term usually refers to unfertilized salt-cured fish eggs from various species of sturgeon, including Ossetra, Beluga, and Sevruga. It is perishable in nature, therefore, it is enjoyed son after purchasing. The timing to order caviar is to arrive approximately two weeks or less before you intend to serve it. If it is stored in a refrigerator, it is kept outside ten or fifteen minutes before serving it. Once opened, it can be kept in an airtight container and kept it in the coldest part of your refrigerator for no more than two days.

Caviar is a delicacy exquisitely composed of salt-cured roe of the Acipenseridae family. It is considered as one of the effective sources of minerals and vitamins including omega 3, which certainly help to boost circulatory systems and immune system of a human body. One serving caviar has an adult's daily requirement of taking Vitamin B12. Caviar hold nutrients such as Vitamin A, B6, Iron, Selenium, and Magnesium.

Do you know the name of the largest freshwater fish in Europe? Well it is Beluga Sturgeon also popularly known as Great Sturgeon. This freshwater fish weighs around 2000 kg and is capable of jumping as high as 6 meters. Moreover, their maturation is a delayed process and efficiently hold the capability to produce a lot of off springs. This causes some variation in environmental conditions. As these fishes have a tendency to mature late, their energy is allocated towards growth and hence they attain a larger size. This reduces their capability to prey on other animals but on the other hands increases their life span. They reabsorb their eggs during unsuitable conditions for spawning.

