Neuromodulation Market to 2027 By Top Leading Players: NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc.

The latest report pertaining to ‘Neuromodulation Market’ collated by The Insight Partners, provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion. These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

Key Players : Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Magstim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., and Soterix Medical Inc.

Global Neuromodulation Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Rising cases of neurological disorders and growth in the geriatric population is expected to propel the neuromodulation market growth in the coming years. Technological advancements and the rising cases of Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the neuromodulator market during the forecast period.

Neuromodulation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the neuromodulation market in the coming years, owing to increasing ageing population in the US and availability of better healthcare services. The demand for neuromodulation market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in the population.

