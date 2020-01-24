Visceral Pain Market: Global Industry Report 2019-2025

Visceral pain is the internal pain-causing inflammation of internal organs like a rectum, bladder, uterus and stomach. The inflammation occurs because of various factors like disease, infection, trauma or injury outside or inside the internal organs. The pain triggered by this can differ in strength from being sharp, constant or deep pain such as squeezing out of the body.

In the year 2017, the size of the global visceral pain market accounted at USD 9.92 Bn and probable to increase on account of increasing geriatric population and growth on the hostage analgesic drugs sale. Companies of pharmacy are spending enormously on research and development appropriate in making the pain relievers available to thousands of patients across the globe.

In the year 2017, analgesics valued for greater than 65% of the share of global visceral pain market and is anticipated to continue its dominance on the study period. Extensively accessible products related to counter sales are anticipated to boost the segment during the forecast period. Analgesics are further divided into NSAIDs and narcotics. The Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) are enormously used as primary therapy for common inflammation. The NSAID is mostly known as steroids as the drugs are mostly inhibiting the prostaglandins synthesis produced in the response to cell injury. As per The American Journal of Medicine, complications from NSAID in 1,00,000 patients from which around 20,000 deaths are occurring per year. Deprived of the narcotics availability in the developing regions like Brazil, Japan and India where the patient pool is vast and is anticipated to affect the growth of the segment.

By the year 2025, size of visceral pain market is expected to reach up to USD 15.16 Bn fueled by the increasing elderly population and increasing awareness about visceral pain. Growth in the focus on research & development by the important pharmaceutical companies and initiatives of government is anticipated to drive the growth of the global visceral pain market. For example, in the year 2011, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and Federal agencies announced PPP (Public Private Partnership) between the United States and China.

On the basis of therapeutics, visceral pain market is divided into pain modifiers, analgesics amongst others. The analgesic segment valued for around 50% of the visceral pain market share in the year 2017 and projected to show the profitable demand in the coming years. The demand for analgesics can be allocated to the increasing geriatric population, the rise in the prevalence of cancer patients, growth in arthritis and cardiovascular diseases amongst others. The value for the same can be accredited to the growth in the expenditure of healthcare and increasing the usage of pain killers for chronic disease.

The global visceral pain market in the year 2017 was dominated by North America and the same trend is anticipated to endure in the coming years on the basis of mounting cancer patient pool. Cancer patients are mostly suffering the pain while diagnosis but the pain continues after completing the treatment. In the year 2018, the U.S valued for around 1,735,360 cases of cancer in which around 609,650 deaths took place. Such a high occurrence of cancer patients in the region is anticipated to drive the growth of visceral pain industry in North America during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is projected to develop as the profitable market on the basis of high occurrence of petulant bowel syndrome in regions like India and China.

Key segments of the global visceral pain market

Therapeutics Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Analgesic

Narcotics

NSAID

Pain Modifiers

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Tricyclic Anticonvulsant

Others

Indications Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Interstitial Cystitis

Crohn’s

Irritable Bowel

Chronic Prostatitis

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Visceral Pain Overview, By Therapeutics Visceral pain Overview, By Indications Visceral pain Market Overview, By Region Company Profiles

What does the report include?

The report focuses on visceral pain market on the basis of therapeutics and indications.

The study on the global visceral pain market includes qualitative factors such as pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of component, end users and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire