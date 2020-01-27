Ammonium Phosphates Market 2019 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2026

The global Ammonium Phosphates market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ammonium Phosphates market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ammonium Phosphates market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ammonium Phosphates across various industries.

Lanxess AG

Solvay S.A

DuPont

Mitsui Chemicals

CF Industries Holdings

Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP SA, Prayon SA

Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Yuntianhua Group Company

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Wengfu Group

Vale S.A

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate

Di-Ammonium Phosphate

Ammonium Polyphosphate

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Fertilizer

Flame Retardant

Water Treatment Chemicals

Other

The Ammonium Phosphates market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

