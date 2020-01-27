Bioinformatics Software Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Bioinformatics Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Bioinformatics Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioinformatics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Bioinformatics is a branch of science that uses technology to collect vital information pertaining to the bioengineering, biology, and biotechnology domain to present a logical analysis. To perform the analysis, it uses various software tools, which are specifically designed to generate a biology analysis termed as bioinformatics software. Today, these tools are being used for creating predictive modeling and expression analysis of various genes and phenotypes. Adoption of bioinformatics software tools has significantly reduced the technical burden, introduced accuracy, and enabled efficiency in the way scientific research is conducted.
In 2018, the global Bioinformatics Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SmartGene Services SARL
BIOVIA (formerly Accelrys Inc)
Affymetrix, Inc
Agilent Technologies
Biobase GmbH (QIAGEN)
CLC bio
DNASTAR, Inc
PerkinElmer, Inc
Illumina, Inc (Genologics)
Genedata AG
Genomatix Software
Molecular Networks GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Bioinformatics
Animal Bioinformatics
Agriculture Bioinformatics
Academics and Microbial Genome
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bioinformatics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bioinformatics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
