Doubts arise if Quebec has failed to attract cryptocurrency investors

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Cryptocurrency investment has proved useful in the past years since its launch in 2010. Thus, numerous governments have adopted the system in their current and expect a rise in the economy. However, cryptocurrency fails to involve the financial institutions in transactions hence operates freely in a decentralized form.

Additionally, the risk of zero government regulation on cryptocurrency exposes a higher risk to its customers and also the investors. Lack of insurance provides no alternative if hacking occurs. Although blockchain technology exists, financial advisers that can direct the client and prevent bankruptcy lack in most of the cryptocurrency companies. Additionally, cryptocurrency involves high computational power and hardware devices that require high electricity input. Cryptocurrency investors have sought to desperate measures to purchase hydroelectric power stations to meet the high electricity demand.

However, Quebec, a Canadian utility that generates 300 megawatts (MW), has failed to attract miners. The bid closure dated October 31st, 2019, composed of a Request for Proposals (RFP) due to high energy demand from miners. Cointelegraph noted that Quebec’s journey to cryptocurrency had encountered numerous challenges. First, the resident authorities stated that under no circumstance are they allowing cryptocurrency

