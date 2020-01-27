Global Bioanalytical Services Market Forecast 2019-2025: By Algorithme, PRA, Syneos Health, Parexel, IQVIA, Charles River – WIL Research, Covance, LGC, KCAS, BDS, AIT Bioscience

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Bioanalytical Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Bioanalytical Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioanalytical Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Bioanalytical Services provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.
In 2018, the global Bioanalytical Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
PPD
ICON
Algorithme
PRA
Syneos Health
Parexel
IQVIA
Charles River – WIL Research
Covance
LGC
KCAS
BDS
AIT Bioscience
Frontage
WuXi AppTec
Aptuit
Envigo
Medpace
Merck Millipore Sigma
BASi
QPS
SGS
Nuvisan
Celerion
Simbec Orion
Alliance Pharma
Biopharma Services
Evotec
Eurofins
Concept Bioscience
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology
Medical Device Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
