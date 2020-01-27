Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2019 By Craigslist, Backpage, Quikr, Gumtree, Classified Ads, eBay Classifieds, OLX.com, Oodle, Adpost, Salespider.com, AdLandPro, USFreeAds, Yakaz, Wiju.com, Classifieds For Free

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Classified Ad Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

Classified advertising is quite common as an advertising form among newspapers or online publications sold or distributed without any charges. Classified advertisements are cheaper than display advertisements and used across different businesses. Small messages are grouped together under specific headings such as automobiles and real estate in a separate section inside a newspaper or magazine. These relatively inexpensive advertisements are usually a single column-wide without the inclusion of any graphics and typeset by the printers or publishers of the publication.

A number of other online services called aggregators crawl and aggregate classifieds from sources such as blogs and RSS feeds, as opposed to relying on manually submitted listings. Additionally, other companies provide online advertising services and tools to assist members to design online advertisements using professional templates. Post this, the company automatically distributes the finished advertisements to various online ad agencies and directories as part of its service, acting as an application service provider as well as a content delivery platforms.

Online classified advertising is expanding rapidly, covering a broad range of advertisements related to both buying and selling of the products as well as services. These advertising platforms provide individuals with both free as well as paid versions of listings. Normal ads allow users to list products or services free of cost as compared to featured ads which charge a fee for the listings.

In 2018, the global Online Classified Ad Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2572711

The key players covered in this study

Craigslist

Backpage

Quikr

Gumtree

Classified Ads

eBay Classifieds

OLX.com

Oodle

Adpost

Salespider.com

AdLandPro

USFreeAds

Yakaz

Wiju.com

Classifieds For Free

Free Classified

Web Classifieds

Kedna

Wantedwants

Hoobly

PennySaverUSA

Claz

Recycler

WebCosmo Classified

Geebo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Free Type

Pay Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Auto Sales

Employment Opportunities

Rental Properties

Pets

Other



If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2572711

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Classified Ad Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Classified Ad Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]