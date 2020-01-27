Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2027 – Envisions Healthcare , AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Maxim Healthcare, Cross Country, inVentiv Health, Almost Family, Team Health, Adecco, Healthcare Staffing

Healthcare staffing refers to services person, firm, corporation, partnership, or other business entity engaged in the business of providing or referring nursing personnel, to a health care facility or agency, or to an individual, for the purpose of rendering temporary nursing services.

High demand of healthcare based services and shortage of experienced staff leading to higher adoption of workforce solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare staffing market during the forecast period. Moreover, innovation and development of healthcare IT industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare staffing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare staffing market based on service type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare staffing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare staffing market in the coming years, owing to strategic decisions undertaken by market players in the region as well as presence of major players in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the healthcare staffing market during the forecast period, due to faster recruitment procedure and large patient pool.

