Hyperscale Data Center Market 2019 by: Huawei, Ericsson , Cisco, Nvidia, Lenovo, Cavium, Quanta Computer, Broadcom, Intel

The Major players reported in the market include:

• Dell

• HPE

• IBM

• Huawei

• Ericsson

• Cisco

• Nvidia

• Lenovo

• Cavium

• Quanta Computer

• Broadcom

• Intel

A data center is a centralized facility used for data computing, processing, and storage. A data center consists of networking equipment; high-performance servers; storage arrays; and supporting services, such as powering and cooling solutions. A hyperscale data center is more like a customized data center that has wider racks and requires more space compared with a traditional data center. Hyperscale data centers are designed based on the storage requirement. With the evolution of cloud computing and increased use of big data analytics, there is a greater need to construct more data centers that can cater to the growing computing requirements of enterprises.

Segmentation by product type:

• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

Segmentation by application:

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Research and academics

• Government and defense

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Media and entertainment

• Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Hyperscale Data Center Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Hyperscale Data Center Segment by Type

2.2.1 Server Infrastructure

2.2.2 Storage Infrastructure

2.2.3 Network Infrastructure

2.3 Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Hyperscale Data Center Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 IT and telecom

2.4.3 Research and academics

2.4.4 Government and defense

2.4.5 Retail

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.4.7 Healthcare

2.4.8 Media and entertainment

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Hyperscale Data Center by Players

3.1 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Hyperscale Data Center Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

TOC continued…!

