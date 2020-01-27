Seafreight Forwarding Market Analysis 2019 By DB Schenker, Sinotrans, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, CEVA Logistics, CJ Korea Express, Dachser, Dimerco, DSV, Expeditors International, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Hitachi Transport System, Kerry Logistics Network, Logwin, Nippon Express, NNR Global Logistics, Panalpina

The Global Seafreight Forwarding Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Seafreight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

Seafreight forwarders, also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are intermediary agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final point of distribution. They have long-term contracts with shipping line carriers for the movement of cargo. This enables them to offer secure movement of cargo at low rates. They act as supply chain experts, and their services include commercial invoicing, declaration of shipper’s export, packaging, documentation, warehousing, and distribution at a destination.

One of the major services provided by forwarding companies is the assistance in cargo packaging, consisting of a description of how a specific cargo should be packaged for safe and secure transportation. The type of product, the time required to reach the destination, and weather conditions prevailing in that specific sea route determine the selection of the type of packaging. Bulk liquids are transported using special flexi tanks with multi-layered bladders. Specialized temperature-controlled containers are used to transport pharmaceuticals to protect their physical, chemical, and biological attributes. According to the seafreight forwarding market analysis, the packaging services will account for major share of the market throughout the forecast period.

In terms of volume, APAC is the largest market for seafreight forwarding and accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The presence of the main manufacturing hubs in countries such as China and India has made APAC a major shareholder of the global market. Other factors like the massive trade volumes in Japan, China, and India also drives the seafreight forwarding market growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Seafreight Forwarding market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaging

Documentation

Transportation and Warehousing

VAS (Value-Added Services)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic

International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Seafreight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Seafreight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

