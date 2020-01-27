/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Technological advancement has resulted in work made easier in many professionals. For example, in the energy sector, machines that are more modern have undergone improvement or innovation towards renewable energy. However, the cost of maintenance and labor has proved a major challenge in the majority of energy plants. Therefore, Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) and GE Renewable Energy are backing up a new technological innovation aiming to reduce physical labor at wind companies and reduce maintenance price by 80 percent.

Peter Andrews, the founder of Echobolt technology, has innovated a convenient solution for most machines involving bolt tension. The idea aims to minimize the expense of monitoring and retorquing bolts, mostly in wind turbines. Most wind farm operators incur additional costs in the monitoring of wind turbines. Therefore, the technology will help wind farm operators cut the cost of maintenance.

Additionally, the European wind industry is estimated to save £250m in a year both in onshore and offshore. The Echobolt project sponsored by Innovate UK will undergo additional development using the initial EchoBolt prototype. Furthermore, the developed prototype will then be subjected to testing at GE operational turbines and ORE Catapult’s

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at The benefit of EchoBolt Technology