WORLDWIDE MAJOR MOBILE PHONE VENDOR PERFORMANCE, 3Q 2019: APPLE, HUAWEI, LENOVO, LG, OPPO, SAMSUNG, TCL, VIVO, XIAOMI, ZTE

Shipment volume of the Global mobile phone Industry declined sequentially and year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, reaching 460.2 million units. Of the total mobile phones shipped, 358.9 million units were smartphones, which also had similar market performance compared to the first quarter. The market growth was pretty lukewarm in the second quarter as the slight increase in China, India, and Southeast Asia offset the continued slowdown in the US and European markets. The areas of market focus in the second half of 2018 will be on brands’ India deployment plans and the competitiveness of their new devices as the consolidated share of the top 6 brands is estimated to hit over 60% in the second quarter of 2018, up from 50% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The global smartphone market is projected to have grown 8.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018 and reached 4.84 million units as a number of branded vendors have launched their flagship smartphones such as Samsung’s Note 9, Huawei Mate, and Xiaomi Pocophone, and Apple’s three new iPhones.

This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendor performance, including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

The report includes major vendors’ shipment volume shipment revenue, operating profit, and ASP.

Companies covered

Apple, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Oppo, Samsung, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE

