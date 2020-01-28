Comprehensive Study Reveals How 3D Printing Market is Trending | SLM Solutions GmbH, Optomec, Exone GmbH, Ponoko Limited, Stratasys Ltd

3D printing also referred as additive manufacturing (AM), is a technique used to create a 3D object from a digital file. The 3D object is created by successive layering of material under computer control as additive process. Any 3D geometrical shaped object can be prepared using this process. A virtual design of 3D object is made using software’s such as Computer Aided Design (CAD). From the year 2012, the 3D printing market got a global acknowledgement and continued to spur the manufacturing and sale of 3D printing devices. The high degree of accuracy of manufactured products from optimal use of raw materials is a major factor bolstering the global 3D printing market. Using this technique, multiple materials can be employed for printing same object allowing to customize the product. In addition, it provides ample of savings on tooling over the traditional manufacturing techniques. A significant reduction in manufacturing cost and time can be achieved by applying 3D printing technique in production along with efficient logistics management. Additionally, human errors generated during development of an object can be minimized, thereby, delivering high quality output. The throughput of products is expected to increase post-implementation of 3D printing technique in manufacturing processes.

Get Sample [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00020117/sample

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: 3D Systems Inc.,Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems,Arcam AB,Hoganas AB,Organovo Holdings, Inc.,Autodesk, Inc.,SLM Solutions GmbH,Optomec, Inc.,Exone GmbH,Ponoko Limited,Stratasys Ltd.,Concept Laser GmbH,Solidscape Inc.,Voxeljet AG

High production cost for an individual user is one of the factor hindering the global 3D printing market. Additionally, the setup and software required for implying 3D printing is costly, thereby further restricting it’s to a limited number of users. Additionally, the production of large objects consumes more time with 3D printing as compared to traditional manufacturing methods showing the inability of a 3D printer to produce in bulk in quick time, thereby restricting the global 3D printing market. The lack of skilled labor capable of operating 3D printing devices coupled with the lack of assistance from channel partners, thereby making it difficult for unskilled labor to operate the device, hinders the global 3D printing market.

The 3D printing market is at a nascent stage and is expected to expand at a robust rate as various sectors, such as healthcare & medical, automotive & aerospace, are endorsing this technology. Also, 3D printing technology offers numerous benefits over the traditional manufacturing techniques, and is thus expected to replace traditional techniques during the forecast period. Increasing development of 3D scan and 3D print technology for better print quality are further expected to catalyze the global 3D printing market.

The global 3D printing market is segmented on basis of technology into stereolithography (SL), jetting technology, laser sintering, electron beam melting (EBM), deposition modelling, laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and three dimensional printing (3DP). The market is further divided based on material used as polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others (wax, lay wood, plastic film, metal foil and paper). Additionally, the global 3D printing market is segmented based on applications, namely: aerospace industry, automotive industry, consumer products, education & research, government & defense, healthcare industry, industrial/business machines and other applications (such as architecture, forensics, arts, and fashion among others).

Geographically, the global 3D printing market is divided into five major regions, namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Currently, North America dominates the global 3D printing market owing to rapid adoption of this technology in healthcare & medical, aerospace and automotive industries. A significant growth in APAC is expected due to increasing demand of 3D printing in industrial segments. Some of the key players of the global 3D printing market include 3D Systems Inc., Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., SLM Solutions GmbH, Optomec, Inc., Exone GmbH, Ponoko Limited, Stratasys Ltd., Concept Laser GmbH, Solidscape Inc., and Voxeljet AG among others.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00020117/buying

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 TIP Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 3D Printing Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Definitions

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

5 3D Printing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

6 3D Printing Market – Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global 3D Printing Market – Five Forces Analysis

7 Global 3D Printing Market Analysis

7.1 Global Sales Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

7.2 Global 3D Printing Market, Competitive Landscape

7.2.1 Market Share or Market Positioning of Key Players, 2014

8 Global 3D Printing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Segment Share (%), 2014 & 2025

8.2 Stereo Lithography (SL)

8.3 Jetting Technology

8.4 Laser Sintering

9 Global 3D Printing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Material

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Segment Share (%), 2014 & 2025

9.2 Polymers

9.3 Metals & Alloys

9.4 Ceramics

9.5 Others (Wax, Lay Wood, Plastic Film, Metal Foil, Paper, etc.)

Continue……

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire