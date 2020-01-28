Crash Barrier Market Growth Strategies 2027 – Lindsay, Nucor, NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Limited, Transpo Industries, Trinity Industries and Valmont Industries

Digital instrument cluster or panel refers to a set of instrumentation. It comprises the speedometer, engine ROM, fuel meter among others displayed with digital information rather than the conventional analog scales. The instrument cluster is coming up with 3D and virtual display to show more complex readout. The increasing demand for the luxury, electric vehicle, advanced instrument cluster is fueling the market growth.

The rise in the automobile production, reconfigurable cluster, growing demand for advanced cluster technology, changing consumer preference from analog to digital are driving the digital instrument cluster market. However, the rise in the price of clusters and also the level software capability is limited, and henceforth it is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of the autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicle and use of aluminum parts to make instrument clusters are providing opportunities for the digital instrument cluster market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Continental AG

2. Delphi Technologies

3. Denso Corporation

4. Magneti Marelli S. p. A

5. Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

6. Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

7. Robert Bosch GmbH

8. Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

9. Visteon Corporation

10. Yazaki Corporation

The global digital instrument cluster market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, and embedded technology. Based on application, the market is segmented as speedometer, odometer, tachometer, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger car, LCVS, and M&HCVS. Based on embedded technology the market is segmented as AI based- digital instrument cluster and non-AI-based-digital instrument cluster.

The Digital Instrument Cluster Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire