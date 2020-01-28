SpaceX to try catching Crew Dragon pods with a gigantic net

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon taxi for space explorers may not always cover their operations with ocean splashdowns.

The entity might end up attempting to hurdle returning Crew Dragons with boats armed with nets. This was a statement by Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, and SpaceX founder on Sunday, 19 January, during a news meeting shortly after the pod became very successful with a first in-flight halt test.

SpaceX already leads two boats by the name Ms. Tree and Ms. Chief, which to the present day work together to catch falling rocket cargo fairings (the protective nose cones that border satellites during a lift-off). The boats became successful in various events, although most of their objectives ended up in the drink.

Musk said that the operations need continuing conferences with NASA; on the other hand, he thinks it would be relatively cool to use the boats that they use to fetch the fairings, once that is put in place to catch Dragon as it is originating from orbit. That would lessen some of the restrictions surrounding a water landing.

NASA has significant participation in that choice since SpaceX has a developed Crew

