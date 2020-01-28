Web Application Firewall Market to witness Huge Growth with Projected CAGR of 17.19%

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Web Application Firewall Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Web Application Firewall Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition:

A Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps to protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet. WAF typically protects web applications from attacks such as cross-site-scripting (XSS), cross-site forgery, file inclusion, and SQL injection. By deploying a WAF in front of a web application, a shield is placed between the Internet and the web application. While a proxy server protects a client machineâ€™s identity by using an intermediary, a WAF is a type of reverse-proxy, protecting the server from exposure by having clients pass through the WAF before reaching the server.

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Web Application Firewall market may see a growth rate of 17.19%

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States),Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States) ,Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States),F5 Networks, Inc. (United States) ,Imperva, Inc. (United States) ,Fortinet, Inc. (United States),Applicure Technologies Ltd. (Israel),Qualys, Inc. (United States) ,Cloudflare, Inc. (United States),Radware Ltd. (Israel)

Market Drivers:

The Rising Numbers of Cyber Attacks on the Web Applications

Increased Market for Cloud-Based Solutions

Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations

Market Trends:

A Surging Adoption of WAF by Public & Private Sectors

Market Restraints:

The dearth of Trained Professionals

Market Challenges:

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Web Application Firewall Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Web Application Firewall segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End-Users (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

The regional analysis of Global Web Application Firewall Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Web Application Firewall Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Web Application Firewall market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Web Application Firewall Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Web Application Firewall

Chapter 4: Presenting the Web Application Firewall Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Web Application Firewall market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Web Application Firewall Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Web Application Firewall market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Web Application Firewall market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Web Application Firewall market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

