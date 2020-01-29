Luxury Boxes Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape by Key players Mondi Group, International Paper, Sunrise Packaging, Robinson

A new market study on Global Luxury Boxes Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Luxury Boxes. Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Mondi Group, International Paper, Sunrise Packaging, Robinson, Karl Knauer KG, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Metsa Board, HH Deluxe Packaging, Stevenage Packaging, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Luxury Boxes Market is accounted for $6.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing packaging industry, changing buyer inclinations and rising disposable income are driving the market growth. However, price volatility of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Luxury boxes are used for packaging and decorating high-end products and generally used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products. Prominent packaging manufacturers are accessing different high quality materials and inventive shapes, as these properties improve the consumer experience. Luxury brand manufacturers are investing in packaging as a strategy to improve their brand image.

Based on Material, Glass segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to strong sustainability associations and aesthetically appealing properties. By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share owing to an increase in consumer spending in China, India, Japan, and other countries over the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged food and beverages, personal care, healthcare goods and alcoholic beverages are fuelling the growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Luxury Boxes Market include Mondi Group, International Paper, Sunrise Packaging, Robinson, Karl Knauer KG, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Metsa Board, HH Deluxe Packaging, Stevenage Packaging, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, McLaren Packaging, Keskeny & Co Ltd, Verpack (Diam Group), Solutia Italia, Westrock, Coverisa and Kolbus GmbH.

Materials Covered:

• Wood

• Metal

• Paper

• Plastic

• Glass

• Other Materials

Types Covered:

• Tray with Sleeve

• Flip top or Cigar box

• Telescopic

• Neck Box

• Book Style

• Clamshell

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Apparel

• Tobacco

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Beverages

• Jewellery

• Electronics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3) • SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Luxury Boxes Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wood

5.3 Metal

5.4 Paper

5.5 Plastic

5.6 Glass

5.7 Other Materials

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

