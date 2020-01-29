Precision Medicine Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 13.5% During the Period 2019-2025

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 171 pages, titled as ‘Precision Medicine Software – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as 2bprecise, LLC, Gene42, Inc., Syapse, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Inc., Translational Software Inc., Allscripts, Sophia Genetics Sa, Roper Technologies, Qiagen etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2017 – 2026.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1794426-precision-medicine-software-global-market-outlook

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Precision Medicine Software market is accounted for $0.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increase in the number of cancer patients, rising government funding in precision medicine initiatives and technological advancements in applications of big data technologies. However, the lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare and the high cost of deployment are hindering the market growth.

Based on application, the oncology segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to increased funding in cancer research and the rising occurrence of cancer. In addition, increase genomics-based clinical trials of targeted agents and immunotherapy is also fuelling the segment growth during the forecast period. Biomarkers have other specific applications in the field of oncology.

By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. The regional market growth is majorly driven by the rising HCIT investments in this region and increasing digitalization.

Some of the key players in the Precision Medicine Software market include 2bprecise, LLC, Gene42, Inc., Syapse, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Inc., Translational Software Inc., Allscripts, Sophia Genetics Sa, Roper Technologies, Qiagen, Lifeomic Health, LLC and Pieriandx, Inc.

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Applications Covered:

• Pharmacogenomics

• Rare Diseases

• Oncology

• Respiratory

• Immunology

• Central Nervous System (CNS)

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Healthcare Providers

• Research Centers and Government Institutes

• Other End Users

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1794426

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3) • SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1794426-precision-medicine-software-global-market-outlook

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1794426-precision-medicine-software-global-market-outlook

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire