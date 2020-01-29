Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market The Next Big Frontier for R&D and Innovation Competition key players

An extensive analysis of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., REDYREF Inc., Nanonation, Inc., Hewlett-Packard company, etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing need for reinventing customer experience, increasing demand for self service options and rising awareness among the consumers are the key driving factors for the market growth. In addition, the growing use of smart phone for payments will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, factors such as high costs and lacks of automation in human interpretation skills are hindering the market growth.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry is one of the most dynamic segments of the food industry. Quick service restaurant is one of the most lucrative formats of the restaurant sector. A quick service restaurant is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service. The success of smartphones and downloadable applications has resulted in numerous innovations in point of sales systems in quick service restaurants.

Based on Component, Hardware segment held considerable market share during the forecast period. Hardware include devices such as kiosk, digital menu cards offer streamlined methods of food ordering that cut down on wait lines. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the rising emergence of urban consumers in the US.

Some of the key players profiled in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., REDYREF Inc., Nanonation, Inc., Hewlett-Packard company, Omnivex Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology, Inc. And NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Components Covered:

• Services (Network Services and Cloud Solutions) • Hardware • Software

Consumers Covered:

• Small Consumers

• Large Consumers

• Other Consumers

Applications Covered:

• Individual Restaurants

• Chain Restaurants

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services (Network Services and Cloud Solutions)

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Kiosks

5.3.2 Point of Sale (POS)

5.3.3 Digital Menu Cards

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

