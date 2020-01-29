Secondary Macronutrients Market is expected to double its Market size in Upcoming Years

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Secondary Macronutrients – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Secondary Macronutrients offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sapec Agro Business, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Yara International, Coromandel International, Kugler Company, Nutrien, Haifa Chemicals, The Mosaic Company, K+S, Israel Chemicals Ltd. Etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Secondary Macronutrients Market is accounted for $27.59 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the need for augmenting of yield in crops, enlargement in demand for high-value crops such as fruits & vegetables and increasing population. However, limited product availability is restricting the market growth.

Secondary macronutrients are frequently used in farming to assist plants that are in suffering while boosting their overall health and growth.

Amongst nutrient, the calcium segment has a significant growth due to the increasing demand for gypsum and lime to tackle soil acidity issues. Moreover, calcium is the most vital nutrient among three macronutrients as it helps to strengthen the cell wall, decrease soil salinity, and recover water infiltration.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the considerable market share over the next five years due to the high custom of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of sulfur, lime and magnesite.

Some of the key players in global secondary macronutrients market are Sapec Agro Business, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Yara International, Coromandel International, Kugler Company, Nutrien, Haifa Chemicals, The Mosaic Company, K+S, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Koch Industries and Nufarm.

Formulations Covered:

• Liquid Formulation

• Dry Formulation

Nutrients Covered:

• Magnesium

• Sulfur

• Calcium

Crop Types Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseed & Pulses

• Other Crop Types

Application Methods Covered:

• Solid Application

• Liquid Application

End Users Covered:

• Medical

• Food and Beverage

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

