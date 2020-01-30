ATM Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027: CMS Infosystem, NCR Corporation, Triton Systems

The global ATM market is expected to grow from US$ 18.44 Bn in 2018 to US$ 44.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

ATM solution providers are upgrading their solutions to have an edge over their competitors. ATMs play a key role in the relationship between customers and financial institutes. Integrating new technologies with ATM channels enables the financial institutes to enhance their interaction with customers and offer a wide range of value-added services at the ATM. The deployment of advanced technologies such as mobile integration, cybersecurity, EVM adoption, ATM data analytics, and check-imaging is the key factor driving the entire ATM industry growth. Mobile integration is one of the key platforms where financial institutes get customer loyalty by offering seamless experience of accessing cash.

The ATM Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

Leading ATM Market Players:

CMS Infosystem

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co., Ltd.

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.

NCR Corporation

Triton Systems

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co.

Fujitsu Limited

ATM Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the ATM with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global ATM Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ATM Market at global, regional and country level.

The ATM Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key ATM Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire