Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2017 to 2022

The Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market

The automotive lighting industry has been observing significantly growing interest of a number of players in high performance and superior design capabilities of automotive exterior LED lighting systems. This trend is expected to empower the automotive exterior LED lighting market supply chain with new companies that have exclusive expertise in the various aspects of automotive exterior LED lighting technology.

Philips, through the Vision LED series, became the first company to introduce the street-legal automotive exterior LED lighting system. While this automotive exterior LED lighting is supposedly the direct replacement for conventional incandescent bulbs, it is prominently designed for headlights with a high ambient and safety quotient. Audi, one of the leading innovators in the automotive lighting technology and design space, has recently extended the R&D repertoire to include Matrix LED and OLED lighting systems. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. recently developed the LED Compact Bi-function that includes one LED light source switching intermittently between low beam and high beam. Valeo SA offers a complete range of intelligent automotive exterior LED lighting architecture that also covers cameras, control units, sensors, and embedded software, besides headlamps.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, this report on the global automotive exterior LED lighting market provides strategic insights on other leading participants in the automotive exterior LED lighting market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumax Industries Ltd, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

With an objective to provide light based assistance to drivers, Osram has proposed a conceptual futuristic automotive exterior LED lighting system – Oslon Boost HX. This revolutionary lighting system is supposed to perform the function similar to that of a projector, and would help drivers negotiate the road works, on-road hazards, or icy patches with more safety. The single LED used in this system is claimed to deliver more than 1,400lm, which would help the company become the first innovator to efficiently break in to the growing trend of special user experience. On the other hand, Osram Opto Semiconductors has introduced Infrared (IR) LEDs, i.e. IREDs to their automotive exterior LED lighting portfolio. Typical exterior applications are likely to include pedestrian detection, even night vision, and lane departure detection.

About the Report on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market report thoroughly evaluates the current and prospective scenario of the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, considering 2017-2022 as the assessment period. Although the automotive exterior LED lighting market has been projected to see poor overall growth over the next few years, the global revenue is likely to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

