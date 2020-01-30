Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Global Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2025

“Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market“:

Baby food products help in fulfilling nutritional requirements of babies and help in their physical growth and development. Infant formula products are fed to babies up to 12 months of age. Their composition is formulated to recreate the consistency of breast milk.

Parents are opting for optimal health nutrition products for their babies to ensure their health growth and development. Parents are choosing packaged baby foods and formulas to supplement breastfeeding. They are ready to spend on high-quality, expensive baby foods to ensure the well-being of their infants. These growing nutritional concerns have propelled vendors to come up with several organic products in the market which are safer and more nutritional than the conventional foods.

The global Baby Foods and Infant Formula market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Foods and Infant Formula volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Foods and Infant Formula market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Baby Foods and Infant Formula manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Nutrition

Beingmate

Danone

HiPP

Kraft Heinz

MJN

Nestlé

Arla Foods

Amara Baby Food

Baby Gourmet

Ella’s Kitchen Group

Friso

Green Monkey

Healthy Sprouts Foods

Hero Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market: Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market: Segment by Type

Milk formula

Dried baby food

Prepared baby food

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market: Segment by Application

<5 years

5-10 years

>10 years

