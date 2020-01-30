Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trends by 2022 – IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Access Research Report Details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR0001304

With the increasing amount of business data, its backup and recovery has been one of the most challenging issues. Further, the advent of cloud computing and software-defined data centers with virtualized infrastructure components delivered as a service has elevated the need for data protection in the current business scenario. The need for a common service for data protection by cloud service providers necessitated the evolution of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS). DPaaS is a web-delivered cloud-based service designed to safeguard data assets of businesses. Several companies deploy DPaaS for better network security and advanced data security for data in transit as well as data at rest.

Businesses seek advanced cloud features for better management and high scalability in their services. The increasing demand for cost effective DPaaS and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the global data protection as a service market. Further, growing concerns regarding data loss, increasing need for data backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance requirements for storage have driven the global market at a remarkable extent. However, high incurrence of costs and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment are the identifiable restraints of the DPaaS market growth.

Make an Enquiry about This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00013043

The DPaaS market is segmented into deployment model, service type, end user, and geography. Public, private, and hybrid cloud are the various deployment models mentioned. Further, the types of services are Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS). Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises are the end users analyzed in the report.

Geographically, the DPaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

Some of the significant players in the global DPaaS industry that are profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

Note: If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013043

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire