Dc Dc Converter Market Reflective a CAGR of 5.6% Throughout the Forecast Quantity 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a report titled “DC-DC Converter Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Market Forecast 2018-2026.” There has been an upsurge in the adoption of DC-DC converters in the past three years with the increasing adoption of IoT, increasing demand for enhanced power density, and the increasing adoption of smart grids, energy storage systems, & electric automobiles. The demand for DC-DC converters is expected to increase in proportion with the introduction & implementation of advanced technologies. As a result, the DC-DC converter market is expected to exhibit a high single-digit growth rate during the forecast period.

The global DC-DC converter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The DC-DC converter market was valued at US$ 3,349.6 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 5,448.3 Mn by 2026. The DC-DC converter market is classified on the basis of product type, input voltage, output power, industry, and regions.

In this report, PMR has segmented the global DC-DC converter market on the basis of type of streaming, end-user, content type, and region On the basis of product type, the DC-DC converter market is sub-segmented into isolated and non-isolated DC-DC converters. The non-isolated segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, the isolated DC-DC converter segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness an incremental opportunity of US$ 974.3 Mn from 2018 to 2026.

Based on input voltage, the DC-DC converter market is sub-segmented into 3V-14V, 15V-35V, 36V-75V, and >75V. The 3V-14V segment is expected to dominate the global DC-DC converter market throughout the forecast period and exhibit a considerably moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Thus, the 3V-14V segment is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period in terms of incremental $ opportunity.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19360

Based on output power, the DC-DC converter market is sub-segmented into 0.25W-250W, 250W-500W, 500W-1000W, and >1000W. The segments 0.25W-250W and 250W-500W jointly held approximately 70% of the total market share of the global DC-DC converter market in 2017. Among these two segments, the 0.25W-250W segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing application of DC-DC converters belonging to this segment.

Based on industry, the DC-DC converter market is sub-segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, railways, energy & power, and others. Owing to the increasing adoption of IoT across the IT & telecommunication industry, this segment is expected to exhibit a significantly higher CAGR. Moreover, the automotive and railway segments are also expected to exhibit a relatively moderate CAGR in the global DC-DC converter market. In terms of incremental opportunity, IT & telecommunication and automotive segments are expected to be relatively more attractive segments, thus, it is recommended for investors to invest in these segments during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the DC-DC converter market is segmented into various regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, SEA & Others of APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America DC-DC converter market is expected to dominate the global DC-DC converter market due to the high adoption of and demand for DC-DC converters from approximately all major industry verticals and due to the presence of the resources required for the implementation of DC-DC converters in the region. Asia Pacific, China, and Japan jointly held a share of approximately 38% of the DC-DC converter market in 2017. Moreover, the DC-DC converter market has high potential in SEA & Pacific and China owing to the presence of an untapped market and the high demand for DC-DC converters from countries such as China and India.

To get extensive insights on key trends, request for customization [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/19360

Some of the market participants in the global DC-DC converter market report include :

General Electric

Fujitsu

Infineon Technologies

Ericsson

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Vicor Corporation

ST Microelectronics

ON Semiconductor

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire