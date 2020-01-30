Dried Cranberry Market Hit Stunning Growth Rate by 2019 To 2027 with Key Players Such as Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.,Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.

The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. The growth of the dried cranberry market in this region is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dried cranberry among consumers. Moreover, the growing demand for natural products in the food and cosmetic industries is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberry market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide.

Market Insights

Emerging use of dried cranberries in cosmetics industry provides an opportunity for the dried cranberry market growth

In addition to the food & beverages industry, dried cranberries are also being used in the cosmetics industry. Nevertheless, the industry is witnessing a major shift toward producing natural skincare products. The cosmetics products incorporated with dried cranberries are gaining popularity. Cranberries in dried form can be added to various cosmetic products. Studies show that cranberries have one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants of any fruit or vegetable, outranking staple super food such as strawberries, spinach, and broccoli. They are a rich source of additional vitamins and nutrients, such as Vitamins C, E, and K, as well as manganese and fiber.

Top Key Players: Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.,Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.,Fruit d’Or,Graceland Fruit Inc.,Honestly Cranberry,Mariana Packaging Company,Meduri Farms Inc.,Ocean Spray,Wetherby Cranberry Company,Wonderland Foods

Health benefits associated with consumption of dried cranberries is expected to boost the demand for dried cranberry

Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function.

By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Strategic Insights

New product developments, mergers and acquisitions, and strategy and business planning strategy was adopted by the key players in the global dried cranberry market. Few of the recent developments in the global dried cranberry market are listed below:

2018: Graceland Fruit Inc., announced its operational expansion through an alliance with Cranberry Growers Cooperative to increase its manufacturing capacity by approximately 30%.

2018: Graceland Fruit Inc., expands its operations through the opening of a Shanghai-based sales office.

2017: Decas Cranberry Products added Julienne Cranberry-Orange Cooking and Baking Cranberries to its line of Paradise Meadow Cooking and Baking products.

2015: Mariani Packing Company partnered with Ganeden Biotech that is a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of probiotics. The partnership aims at innovation through the development of a new portfolio of dried fruit snacks using probiotic cultures.

