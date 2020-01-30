Drug Testing Cards Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2018 – 2028

Drug testing cards is urine dip card test for rapid screening which detects the presence of illegal drug of abuse. Drug testing cards are easy to use and provide accurate result with dip and read devices and store result for use up to 18 months. Drug testing cards can be used without using instruments. The test uses monoclonal antibodies to detect raised levels of particular drugs in urine.

Interesting.? Apply For A Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28267

The strips for drug testing cards contain reagent pads which are chemically treated. After three to five minutes of activation of the pads by the sample, the colors which appears on the pads is compared with the printed color chart card which helps to detect the intake of various kind of drugs.

Drug Testing Cards are created on the principle of specific reactions of antibodies and antigens which are used for the analysis of specific compounds in biological fluids. Drug testing cards are broadly used in many end users for testing drug of abuse. Increasing intake of drug in the recent years is expected to fuel the drug testing cards market in forecast period.

Drug testing cards are used to reduce drug use by adolescents and hence minimize accidents rate while driving which fuel the drug testing cards market. Growing number of drug treatment programs and awareness programs further drive the market of drug testing cards.

Rising number of advances in the development of new and innovative devices and point of care testing for drug of abuse will significantly spur the drug testing cards market in the near future. Rising use of opioids and alcohol results in adverse health disorder and government initiative to help addicts drive the market for drug testing cards market. However, lack of skilled technicians for testing drug of abuse and legalization of drugs are few factors which hamper the growth of drug testing cards market.

The global drug testing cards market is segmented on basis of drug type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type Alcohol Marijuana Cocaine Others

Segmentation by End User Hospital Drug testing Laboratories Forensic Laboratories Diagnostic laboratories Others



Emergence of new devices and point of care solutions for the detection of drug of abuse which are easy to use and accurate significantly drive the drug testing cards market in the forecast period. Introduction of drug testing at workplace and other end user segment will increase the demand of drug testing cards which further spur the drug testing cards market in the forecast period. Growing number of drug treatment campaigns and awareness programs in middle and low economies will increase the demand of drug testing devices and further contribute to the increase revenue for the drug testing cards in the near future.

The North America market contribute highest revenue share in the drug testing cards, owing to increase in cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, drug use by the workforce. According to American Addiction Centers, in 2014, approximately 867,000 adolescents suffered from illicit drug use disorder and approximately 700,000 people between 12 -17 age suffer from alcohol use disorder.

Europe is expected to contribute for the second large revenue share in the global drug testing cards market, owing to rising government initiative and rising number of drug testing awareness Champaign. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth in the drug testing cards market, due to increasing number of drug testing laboratories, rising number of population with drug addiction and growing adoption of point of care testing devices. China is expected to register fast growth, due to large population, growing demand of drug testing provide huge opportunity for the drug testing cards markets to grow. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit sluggish growth in drug testing cards market, due to less awareness of drug testing devices.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global drug testing cards market are

Medline Industries Inc.

American Screening Corporation Inc.

American Bio Medica Corporation

MP Biomedicals

Abbott Laboratories among others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28267

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Drug testing cards Market Segments

Drug testing cards Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Drug testing cards Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Drug testing cards Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Drug testing cards Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire