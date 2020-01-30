Floating Solar Panels Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects, Demand, Business Overview, Opportunities & Forecast 2019-2025

Floating solar panels are also referred as floating solar farms or floating solar arrays, referring to an array of photovoltaic (PV) panels on a structure that floats on a water body typically a lake or a reservoir. A floating solar panel system built on water conserves land space increases the overall efficiency of the solar panel, and provides several environmental benefits, including reduced evaporation of water.
Our market research analysts have predicted that based on products, the stationary solar panels segment will account for the maximum share of the floating solar panels market throughout the next few years.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the floating solar panels market till.
Global Floating Solar Panels market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floating Solar Panels.
This report researches the worldwide Floating Solar Panels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Floating Solar Panels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Floating Solar Panels capacity, production, value, price and market share of Floating Solar Panels in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kyocera
Hanwha Solar One
Sharp
Canadian Solar
SunPower
REC Solar
Solarworld
Panasonic/Sanyo
Ciel & Terre
Solaris Synergy
Renesola
JA Solar
Motech
Gintech
LDK Solar
GCL Poly
Suntech
Yingli Solar
Trina Solar
Floating Solar Panels Breakdown Data by Type
Tracking Floating Solar Panels
Stationary Floating Solar Panels
Floating Solar Panels Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Other
Floating Solar Panels Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Floating Solar Panels Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Floating Solar Panels capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Floating Solar Panels manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
