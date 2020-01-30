Forecast 2025: Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2019 Analysis

Global Clinical Nutrition Market:

Clinical nutrition helps in providing nutrition to patients in health care. Clinical nutrition products are of various types such as clinical food and many dietary supplements, mostly used in treatment of metabolic disorders, eating or nutritional disorders, and other conditions. Increasing occurrence of metabolic diseases globally, rising trend regarding home healthcare and easy accessibility of advanced products would also boost the market growth over the forecasted period. Many players in market are offering different types of clinical nutrition products such as Infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Various factors such as high birth rate, improved healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, rising awareness about clinical nutrition products in emerging economies may fuel the growth of the global clinical nutrition market.

Major factors driving the global clinical nutrition market are growing rate of sufferers of receiving malnutrition treatment, rising population of baby boomers, high rate of birth & increasing number of premature births, and growing incidences of lifestyle related diseases. However, stringent rules and lack of awareness about clinical nutrition may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand of clinical nutrition products would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global Clinical Nutrition market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Clinical Nutrition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Clinical Nutrition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Clinical Nutrition in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Clinical Nutrition manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Nutrition

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Claris Lifesciences

Claris Otsuka Private

Fresenius Kabi

Groupe Danone

Huarui Pharmaceutical

ICU Medical

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Meiji

Nestlé Health Science

Nutricia North America

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Segment by Type

Infant Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Segment by Application

Infant And Child

Adults

Geriatrics

