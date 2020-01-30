Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2019-2025

Frozen fish and seafood are packaged food items that are prepared by freezing the foods to preserve them from the time of their preparation to consumption.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the major sales of frozen fish and seafood. The growth of the organized retail sector across the globe and the focus of supermarket and hypermarket players to stock various varieties of frozen fish and seafood from different brands, will be the major factors fueling the growth prospects of the market in this industry segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The market’s growth in the region will mainly attribute to factors such as the internal production of fish and seafood and the growing imports of frozen fish and seafood across the world.

The global Frozen Fish and Seafood market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Frozen Fish and Seafood volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Fish and Seafood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Frozen Fish and Seafood in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Frozen Fish and Seafood manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AquaChile

Clearwater

High Liner Foods

Nomad Foods Europe

Austevoll Seafood

Hansung Enterprise

Leroy Seafood Group

Lyons Seafoods

Marine Harvest

Surapon Foods

Tassal

Tri Marine

Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: Segment by Type

Frozen Fish

Frozen Shrimp

Frozen Shellfish

Other

Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Other

