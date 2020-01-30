Global Fruit Pulp Market 2019-2025 Segmentation by Types, Regions & Applications

The shelf life of fruit pulp is longer than fresh fruit. Frozen or chilled fruit pulp retains all the vitamins, minerals, and proteins obtained after processing the pulp.

Fruit Pulp Market is mainly driven by the changing consumer preferences towards healthy and non-genetically modifies food.

Fruit Pulp market witnesses a high demand in APEJ region due to the vast plantation and historical presence. Changing consumer perceptions in these areas will boost the growth of the market. However, the Fruit Pulp market is expected to grow significantly in United States and Europe region as consumers have widely adopted this Puree.

Also, in some countries of the Asia Pacific, fruit extracts in the form of pulp and puree are being witnessed in great demand across multiple applications.

The global Fruit Pulp market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fruit Pulp volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fruit Pulp market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fruit Pulp in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fruit Pulp manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Iprona

Doehler

Agrana

Conagra Brands

Tianjin Kunyu International

ABC Fruits

Sunrise Naturals

Mysore Fruits Products

Shimla Hills Offerings

Sun Impex International Foods

Jadli Foods

Capricorn Food Products

Allanasons

Brazil Fresh

Mor Mukat Marketing

Fábrica de Mermeladas

Global Fruit Pulp Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Fruit Pulp Market Segment by Type

By Fruit Family Type

Berry Fruit

Exotic Fruit

Orchard Fruit

By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Preservation Process

Brine

Syrup

Water

Global Fruit Pulp Market Segment by Application

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Dairy Products and Condiments

Desserts

Juice

Cocktails

Others

