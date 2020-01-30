Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Industrial Heat Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Heat Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market throughout the forecast period.
Scope of the report:
Industrial heat pumps are defined as active heat recovery devices that can raise the temperature of waste heat flow to a higher, more useful temperature.The heat can then be used to replace purchased energy, reducing energy costs, providing heat and improving industrial efficiency.Industrial heat pumps can be used in several industrial processes. Industrial plants have both waste heat flows and heat consumers. Waste heat flows are for example: waste water, hot humid air, condenser heat from refrigeration systems, etc. Heat consumers are process water, central heating systems, blanchers, dryers, etc.Compared with ordinary heat pumps, industrial heat pumps can provide higher radiator temperatures, especially for demanding heating temperatures such as industrial washing, evaporation and drying, which can help reduce carbon emissions in industrial facilities.
The report commences with a scope of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Industrial Heat Pumps market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Industrial Heat Pumps market.
The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.
This report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global Industrial Heat Pumps market.
Geographical Outlook:
In 2018, the global Industrial Heat Pumps market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of xx%% between 2019 and 2025.
This report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).
Segment Analysis:
The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Industrial Heat Pumps market growth.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Air to Water Monobloc Heat Pumps
Air to Water Cylinder Heat Pumps
Groundwater Heat Pump
Split air-to-water heat pumps
Exhaust Air Heat Pumps
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Papermaking Industrial
Food Industrial
Chemical
Automobile
Oil Refining Industrial
Metal Industrial
Other
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Industrial Heat Pumps market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Industrial Heat Pumps key manufacturers in this market include:
Emerson Electric
Johnson Controls
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Bosch
Daikin
United Technologies
Oilon
Danfoss
ARANER
Fujitsu General
LG Electronics
Panasonic
Carrier
NIBE
Kobe Steel
Vicking Heating Engines
Ochsner Energie Technik
Hybrid Energy
Mayekawa
Conhitherm
Durr Thermea
Friotherm
Star Refrigeration
GEA Refrigeration
Frigel
Gree Electric
Stiebel Eltron
Swegon Group
Sanden International
Aermec
Glen Dimplex
Vaillant
A. O. Smith
Viessmann
BDR Thermea Group
