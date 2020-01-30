Global Kosher Food Market 2019 Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Kosher Food denotes food that is permissible to eat under Jewish law. Kosher food is preferred mainly for its identity connect, but product quality and price are equally important factors influencing consumer purchase decisions.

Quality and safety of Kosher certified food products are increasingly gaining prominence. Furthermore, a rising affluent Jewish population, health awareness and changing lifestyles are other factors impacting revenue growth of this market.

The global Kosher Food market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Kosher Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kosher Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Kosher Food in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Kosher Food manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Empire Kosher Poultry (Hain Celestial)

B. Manischewitz Company

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Cargill

Nestle

H.J. Heinz Company

Conagra Brands

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Dean Foods

Avebe

JACK’S GOURMET

Sally Williams Fine Foods

KJ Poultry Processing

Quality Frozen Foods

Orthodox Union (OU)

OK Kosher Certification

Star-K Kosher Certification

KOF-K Kosher Supervision (KOF-K)

KLBD Kosher Certification

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Meat

Dairy

Pareve

Segment by Application

Processes Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Staples

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Snack Food

