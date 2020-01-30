Glutathione Reductase Testing Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities 2019 – 2029

Glutathione Reductase is a NADPH-dependent flavoprotein that catalyzes glutathione disulfide reduction into glutathione. Glutathione Reductase is found in many tissues and helps in maintaining cellular glutathione. It is involved in the maintenance of glutathione levels which is important for oxidation–reduction processes, maintaining cellular functions and detoxification.

Thus, measuring glutathione reductase activity is an indicator of identifying oxidative stress. In the market, there are various quantitative assays available for measuring glutathione reductase activity within plasma, erythrocytes, tissues, and cell lysates. Each glutathione reductase testing kit is available that has a detection sensitivity limit of approximately 0.6 mU/mL. Each kit provides sufficient reagents to perform up to 100 assays, including standard curve and unknown samples.

The market of glutathione reductase is driven by many factors. Increase in the disease prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes will increase the demand for glutathione reductase testing. These diseases are known for accelerating oxidative stress in the body by generating free radicals which exceeds the body’s own antioxidants. On measuring catalytic activity of glutathione reductase, antioxidant potential of deceased tissue/cells can be measured.

Additionally, there has also been incremental usage of glutathione reductase testing in academic and research institutes for performing antioxidant assays. Pharma and biotech companies can also use glutathione reductase testing to measure the antioxidant potential of drugs under development. Such activities are likely to propel the growth of glutathione reductase testing market in the forecast period with a healthy CAGR.

On the basis of Product types, the Glutathione Reductase Testing market is segmented into:

Instruments Spectrophotometer Incubator ELISA

Kits

On the basis of Methodology, the Glutathione Reductase Testing market is segmented into:

Colorimetric Method

Spectrophotometric Method

ELISA

On the basis of Sample Type, the Glutathione Reductase Testing market is segmented into:

Urine

Serum

Plasma

Other biological fluids

Tissue Extracts

Cell Lysate

On the basis of End Users, the Glutathione Reductase Testing market is segmented into:

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Others

Globally, leading glutathione reductase testing manufacturers are interested developing and commercializing their glutathione reductase testing products for detecting antioxidant potential of tissues and organs. Besides, these are one of the preferred methods which sees negligible error in results.

Although many other antioxidant enzymatic tests are available in the market, still glutathione reductase testing method is one of most preferred choice and method amongst laboratory clinicians across the world. Moreover, these products are also highly reliable and cost effective. These glutathione reductase testing products and kits are can be used in blood testing and enzymatic markers for measuring cardiovascular and toxicity indices

North America glutathione reductase testing market is anticipated to contribute maximum revenue globally. Launch of new glutathione reductase testing kits in the region as well as a number of products in pipeline will contribute significantly to the growth of global glutathione reductase testing market. European market is anticipated to be the second largest market in global glutathione reductase testing market due to advanced healthcare facilities having advanced instruments and kits to test glutathione reductase.

East Asia’s growing healthcare sector will also favor the market growth of glutathione reductase testing market in the forecast period. Moreover, growing both demographically and economically, India and ASEAN countries are expected to lead the Glutathione Reductase Testing market in South Asia.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global glutathione reductase testing market include,

Cayman Chemical

Abcam plc. Merck KGaA

StressMarq Biosciences Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioVision Inc.

These key players are increasing their investment in advanced research and development tools to conduct clinical trials of their glutathione reductase testing products in pipeline for successful and quick regulatory approval. Additionally, market consolidation activities such as merger& acquisitions, new sales agreements and product launch in international events are encouraging for global glutathione reductase testing market. Such activities will help in exerting global glutathione reductase testing product expansion and offerings, with strengthening their product line

