In-vehicle Infotainment Market Is Likely to Witness Tremendous Growth by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.2%

According to a new market research study titled ‘In-Vehicle Infotainment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology’, the global in-vehicle infotainment market was valued at US$ 19.66 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.16 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global in-vehicle infotainment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

In-vehicle Infotainment Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the In-vehicle Infotainment Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The key players profiled in the report are Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Denso Ten Corporation and Panasonic Corporation. Also, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Clarion Corporation, Visteon Corporation and Continental AG are other key companies in the in-vehicle infotainment market.

The spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to streaming multimedia, navigation and obtaining control of an HVAC system inside a car but is rather being stretched to broader horizons. The rising demands from the consumer for feature integration, technology advances in various streams such as communications, information technology and consumer electronics are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies. The market for NFC is rapidly emerging in Asia and globally driven by NFC-Active mobile device growth and emerging new trends in the automotive sector. Trends such as car sharing, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, corporate fleet management and demand for personalization inside passenger cars act as the major drivers for the rapid usage of NFC based communication infotainment systems. NFC can connect vehicles and car keys to portable devices and infrastructure, opening up the possibility for a broad range of innovations in the field of connected car solutions.

This market research report provides a big picture on “In-vehicle Infotainment Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “In-vehicle Infotainment Market hike in terms of revenue.

The in-vehicle infotainment market segmentation is done on the basis of operating system, interaction type and connectivity technology. The operating system segment of in-vehicle infotainment market includes the major OS used to operate the infotainment products that are Microsoft, QNX, Linux and Others. The major interaction types that are used for interaction by the drivers to operate an infotainment systems are touch-based, voice-enabled, physically button controlled and gestures. The various connectivity technologies used to connect to the infotainment systems are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC based on which the market has been segmented. On the basis of geography, the in-vehicle infotainment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

In-vehicle Infotainment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting In-vehicle Infotainment Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the In-vehicle Infotainment Market in these regions.

The report segments the global in-vehicle infotainment market as follows:

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Operating System

Microsoft

Linux

QNX

Others

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Interaction Type

Touch-Screens

Voice-Active

Physically Button Controlled

Gestures

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil?

