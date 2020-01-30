Industrial Chiller Market SWOT Analysis 2027 | Advantage Engineering, Airedale Air Conditioning, Carrier, Climaveneta, Polyscience, Thermax

Enhancing advancement in chiller technology has provided the manufactures as well as the customers with an ability to reduce cost and increase efficiency. As the chillers demand a substantial share form the total building expenditure, even a minute adjustment with the chiller efficiency enables bigger savings in the energy cost. The industrial chiller manufacturers worldwide are thriving to integrate innovative technologies in their products to ensure energy cost efficiency and extended life span. For instance, the magnetic bearing chillers is a novel innovation in the chiller technology that provides increased efficiency and longer lifespan owing to its ability to function without oil, gears or mechanical seal. More such developments in the coming years are expected to positively influence the growth of industrial chillers market.

Radically growing food & beverage, plastic and chemical industry in the developing economies including China and India has a noteworthy impact on the demand rise of the industrial chillers. Furthermore, the growth in the processed food sector globally is expected to drive the industrial chillers market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Advantage Engineering, Inc.

Airedale Air Conditioning

BV Thermal Systems

Carrier Corporation

Climaveneta S.P.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Polyscience

Smartd Chiller Group Inc.

Thermax

The global industrial chillers market is segmented on the basis of type, building size and end user. Based type, the market is segmented as Vapor Compressed Chillers and Vapor Absorption Chillers. By Vapor compressed chillers the market is further segmented into Water Chillers, Air Chillers, Evaporative Condensed Chillers and Others. On the basis of the building size, the market is segmented as large buildings, medium-sized building and small building. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, plastic industry, rubber industry and others.

Industrial Chiller Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Industrial Chiller Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

