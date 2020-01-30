Liquid Crystal Materials Market – Global Industry Future, Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Supply Demand, Cost Structure 2019-2025



Liquid crystals are highly structured liquids with positional (smectic) and orientational (cholesteric, nematic) order of constituent molecules. Small molecule-based and polymer-based liquid crystals are available in the market. Molecule structure of liquid crystals contains rigid n-electrons with flexible long alkyl chains. These materials serve as photo alignment agents, which exhibit enhanced functionality and provide superior adhesion properties to plastic substrate and glass coatings. Liquid crystal materials are available in various solvent-based grades with numerous viscosities & degrees of adhesion.

Rise in demand for high-performance lightweight materials from automotive industry to produce fuel-efficient vehicles and minimize carbon emissions is anticipated to have a positive impact on liquid crystal materials market growth. Moreover, rise in preference for miniaturization of electrical & electronic components such as surface mounting devices and surface mounting technology (SMT) connectors is projected to boost the demand for liquid crystal materials. However, high cost and low welding strength of these materials hinder the market growth. Increase in use of liquid crystal materials in biomedical applications is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

