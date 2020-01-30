Orbis Research: Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2025

Infant Nutrition Ingredients are manufactured for feeding infants and babies usually under 12 months of age, and are prepared from powder or liquid. They facilitate healthy growth and development of babies, protect them from allergies, improve cognitive development and performance, and enhance gastrointestinal health and immunity.
Rise in demand for dairy nutrition ingredients, especially from the food processing sector, boosts the demand for infant nutrition ingredients. Furthermore, rise in inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle supplements the market growth.
The global Infant Nutrition Ingredients market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Infant Nutrition Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infant Nutrition Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Infant Nutrition Ingredients in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Infant Nutrition Ingredients manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fonterra Co-operative Group
DSM
Proliant
Arla Foods
DuPont
Cargill
APS Biogroup
Groupe Lactalis
Nestl SA
Danone SA
Nestle Health Science
Friesland Campina Domo
Aspen Nutritionals
HJ Heinz
Murray Goulburn
GMP Pharmaceuticals
Dairy Goat Co-Operative
Abott Healthcare
Nutricia
Synlait Milk
Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment by Type
Alpha-Lactalbumin
Casein Glycomacropeptide
Milk Minerals
Lactose
Hydrolysates
Others
Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment by Application
0-6 months
6-12 months
Above 12 years
