Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players, Research, Analysis, Application and Analysis 2027

Product lifecycle management in apparel market in global is expected to grow from US$ 644.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,825.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Digital transformation has continued to push new margins of innovation that meet new technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the internet of things (IoT) to give rise to the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). In Industry 4.0, electronics and information technology allow complete digital connectivity by bringing together the physical, digital, and organic essentials of modern human life. For the manufacturing industry, particularly in the case of mass-produced goods such as apparel and footwear, the Industry 4.0 movement is a transformation in the making.

In an extremely competitive world of apparel and footwear, the integrated technologies within the shop floor are rapidly progressing to Industry 4.0 standards. The swift development of new technologies allows advances in manufacturing processes that not only boost existing systems but also lead to the development of new processes. A smart apparel factory makes iconic innovations such as making reasonable mass customization a reality by completely reimagining the production workflow to become more modular, agile, and cost-effective.

Furthermore, companies are moving towards automation with smart devices. For instance, Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. is helping apparel manufacturers to digitize their production procedures by enabling automation and by tracking production activities on the shop floor. By strategically supplying smart devices across the factory floor, the company’s shop floor control system provides companies an effective and simple way to gather, collate, and analyze insights that directly boost their production processes. In addition, in August 2017, Lectra S.A, introduced Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, the PLM solution which is built to help apparel companies navigate the Industry 4.0 and prosper in the digital era of fashion.

GLOBAL PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT IN APPAREL MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market by Type

CAD and CAM

PDM/CPDM

Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market by End-User

Retailers

Manufacturers

Others

Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market LANDSCAPE Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT IN APPAREL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

