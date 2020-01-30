Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016 – 2024

The global Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The business intelligence study of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Key players operating in the thin film photovoltaic cells market include First Solar, Trony Solar, Solar Frontier, Kaneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Sungen International, Greenshine New Energy, China Sunenergy, Sharp, NextPower, Inventux Tech AG, Bosch, Canadian Solar, and Evergreen Solar.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market: Key Trends

Massive efforts to harness renewable energy, including solar energy to offset burden on non-renewable energy sources is among few key factors fuelling demand for thin film photovoltaic cells. Functionally, thin films solar cells display high absorption coefficient thus require very less amount of active material.

Among a slew of active materials, thin film solar cells based on cadmium telluride holds the leading share in thin films photovoltaic cells market. This is mainly because cadmium telluride serves as a viable low-cost alternative to conventional silicon-based photovoltaic cells. In terms of source, cadmium-telluride is produced as a byproduct of mining, refining, and smelting of zinc, copper, and lead.

Besides this, cadmium-telluride based thin film photovoltaic technology is economical in terms of water use. Among all solar energy technologies, cadmium telluride requires least amount of water for energy production.

Conversely, electricity generated using cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is expensive. So much so, electricity generated from cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is found to be nearly equal in cost to that generated using fossil fuels.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market – Geographical Analysis

The thin film photovoltaic cells market is divided into four key regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific displays substantial demand for thin film photovoltaic cells due to rapid development of green energy. China, Japan, and India are key consumers of thin film photovoltaic cells market in the region due to efforts to minimize burden on non-renewable energy sources.

Nonetheless, powered by the U.S., North America commands large share in thin film photovoltaic cells market. The U.S., for example, is the global leader for the manufacture of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) based photovoltaic cells.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire