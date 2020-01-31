Automotive Refinish Coating Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2025

Los Angeles, United State, 26 December 2019 – –The report titled Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Refinish Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market : BASF, AkzoNobel, 3M, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, KCC Paints, Axalta Coating

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/706411/global-automotive-refinish-coating-industry

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segmentation By Product : UV-cured Coatings, Water-borne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Segmentation By Application : Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Refinish Coating Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Automotive Refinish Coating market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 UV-cured Coatings

1.3.3 Water-borne Coatings

1.3.4 Solvent-borne Coatings

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Refinish Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Automotive Refinish Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Automotive Refinish Coating Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Refinish Coating Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Automotive Refinish Coating Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 UV-cured Coatings Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Water-borne Coatings Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Solvent-borne Coatings Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Automotive Refinish Coating Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.2 China Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Automotive Refinish Coating Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automotive Refinish Coating Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.1.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.1.5 BASF Recent Development

8.2 AkzoNobel

8.2.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.2.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

8.3 3M

8.3.1 3M Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.3.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.3.5 3M Recent Development

8.4 PPG Industries

8.4.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.4.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

8.5 Sherwin-Williams

8.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.5.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

8.6 DowDuPont

8.6.1 DowDuPont Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.6.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

8.7 Kansai Paint

8.7.1 Kansai Paint Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.7.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

8.8 Nippon Paint

8.8.1 Nippon Paint Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.8.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

8.9 KCC Paints

8.9.1 KCC Paints Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.9.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.9.5 KCC Paints Recent Development

8.10 Axalta Coating

8.10.1 Axalta Coating Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Automotive Refinish Coating

8.10.4 Automotive Refinish Coating Product Introduction

8.10.5 Axalta Coating Recent Development

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Automotive Refinish Coating Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Automotive Refinish Coating Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coating Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Coating Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Refinish Coating Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Refinish Coating Distributors

11.3 Automotive Refinish Coating Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Request Customization of Report : https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/706411/global-automotive-refinish-coating-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire