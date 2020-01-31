Connected Retail Solutions Market: Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed in North America

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “North America Connected Retail Solutions Market (2018-2023) Share, Scope, Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Application (SCM, CRM, BA/BI, Others) and Geography (United States, Canada)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The North America Connected Retail Solutions offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, Verizon Communications, IBM, Microsoft etc.

Summary

North America connected retail solutions market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.84% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and high penetration of smartphones.

Based on application segment insights:

Owing to high Internet penetration rates, adoption of IoT and use of omnichannel strategies to integrate both online and offline customer experience, as well as innovative technological innovations such as IoT, AI, and Big Data will drive the growing market. The Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment will have significantly high CAGR (34.20%) during the forecast period. Close on its heels will be the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) segment, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.30%.

Based on country insights:

In 2018, the United States represented the largest market share, accounting for 95.35% of North America’s connected retail solutions market revenue. North America’s mega-corporations, Verizon Communications, and Microsoft have started the era of digital retail through partnerships and acquisitions and organic business creation strategies to introduce a shared retail ecosystem for customers as well as the retailers. However, Canada is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its vast smartphone penetration and high disposable income.

Companies covered:

• Cisco Systems

• Verizon Communications

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Intel

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

