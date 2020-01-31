Connected Retail Solutions Market is Touching New Level, will reach 65.3 Billion US$

An extensive analysis of the Connected Retail Solutions market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Amazon, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited etc.

Summary

The global connected retail solutions market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% and will be valued at USD 65.3 Bn by 2023. Technological disruptions like the Internet of Things (IoT), and the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning are the key drivers of the connected retail solutions market. Also, customers these days demand more focused and convenient shopping experiences when they walk into stores or browse online shopping portals. At the same time, retailers are trying to address customers’ needs by providing more personalized services. To achieve this, they are deploying connected retail solutions to have a clearer view of the supply chain, so that they can undertake data-driven customer relationship management, and for real-time business analysis.

Segmentation based on applications

The applications of connected retail solutions are supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), business analysis/business intelligence (BA/BI), and others. The ‘others’ sub-segment includes human resource management, and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications. SCM-based connected retail solutions are predicted to have the highest CAGR (32.1%), and will generate a value of USD 22.7 Bn by 2023. With the continuous shift from ‘on-shelf availability’ to ‘on-demand availability,’ retailers are under enormous pressure to deliver products according to customers’ choice of time and place. Retailers are constantly in pursuit of solutions which will help them tackle the challenges faced at different levels of the supply chain, implying that the market is poised for growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights

North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the global connected retail solutions market, with a share of 46.8%. This is mainly due to Internet penetration in the region, which is a key determining factor for the growth of the connected retail solutions market. Internet penetration in this region is the highest in comparison to the other regions of the world, with Canada in the lead with 93%, followed by the U.S. (87%). The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. China and the ASEAN countries are the key countries contributing to the revenue of the connected retail solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region. Retailers in the region are making in-store experiences more personal and satisfying by putting artificial intelligence to work.

Companies covered

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Google

• Amazon

• SAP SE

• Fujitsu Limited

• Softweb Solutions, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Honeywell International, Inc.

Chapter 1. Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2. Global connected retail solutions market – overview

2.1. Global market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Global market drivers

2.3. Global market trends

2.4. Global market challenges

Chapter 3. Global connected retail solutions market based on

3.1. Supply chain management (SCM) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.2. Customer relationship management (CRM) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

….Continued

