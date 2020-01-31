De-aromatic Solvents Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

Los Angeles, United State, 26 December 2019 – –The report titled Global De-aromatic Solvents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global De-aromatic Solvents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global De-aromatic Solvents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global De-aromatic Solvents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global De-aromatic Solvents Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global De-aromatic Solvents Market : ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, Idemitsu Kosan, Neste Oyj, Raj Petro Specialties, Avani Petrochem, Isu Exachem, DHC Solvent Chemie, Calumet Specialty Products, SK Global Chemical, CEPSA

Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Segmentation By Product : Low Flash Point, Medium Flash Point, High Flash Point

Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Segmentation By Application : Paints, Coatings and Inks, Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Adhesives and Sealants, Drilling Fluids, Consumer Products, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While De-aromatic Solvents Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. De-aromatic Solvents Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Low Flash Point

1.3.3 Medium Flash Point

1.3.4 High Flash Point

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Paints, Coatings and Inks

1.4.3 Metal Working

1.4.4 Industrial Cleaning

1.4.5 Adhesives and Sealants

1.4.6 Drilling Fluids

1.4.7 Consumer Products

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global De-aromatic Solvents Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global De-aromatic Solvents Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 De-aromatic Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 De-aromatic Solvents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global De-aromatic Solvents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 De-aromatic Solvents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers De-aromatic Solvents Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into De-aromatic Solvents Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers De-aromatic Solvents Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Low Flash Point Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Medium Flash Point Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 High Flash Point Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 De-aromatic Solvents Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States De-aromatic Solvents Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States De-aromatic Solvents Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.2 China De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China De-aromatic Solvents Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan De-aromatic Solvents Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan De-aromatic Solvents Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa De-aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ExxonMobil

8.1.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.1.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

8.2 Shell

8.2.1 Shell Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.2.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.2.5 Shell Recent Development

8.3 Total

8.3.1 Total Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.3.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.3.5 Total Recent Development

8.4 Idemitsu Kosan

8.4.1 Idemitsu Kosan Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.4.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.4.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

8.5 Neste Oyj

8.5.1 Neste Oyj Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.5.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.5.5 Neste Oyj Recent Development

8.6 Raj Petro Specialties

8.6.1 Raj Petro Specialties Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.6.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.6.5 Raj Petro Specialties Recent Development

8.7 Avani Petrochem

8.7.1 Avani Petrochem Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.7.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.7.5 Avani Petrochem Recent Development

8.8 Isu Exachem

8.8.1 Isu Exachem Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.8.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.8.5 Isu Exachem Recent Development

8.9 DHC Solvent Chemie

8.9.1 DHC Solvent Chemie Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.9.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.9.5 DHC Solvent Chemie Recent Development

8.10 Calumet Specialty Products

8.10.1 Calumet Specialty Products Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of De-aromatic Solvents

8.10.4 De-aromatic Solvents Product Introduction

8.10.5 Calumet Specialty Products Recent Development

8.11 SK Global Chemical

8.12 CEPSA

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 De-aromatic Solvents Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 De-aromatic Solvents Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global De-aromatic Solvents Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 De-aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe De-aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific De-aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America De-aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa De-aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 De-aromatic Solvents Sales Channels

11.2.2 De-aromatic Solvents Distributors

11.3 De-aromatic Solvents Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

